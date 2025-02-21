Bucs Gameday

NHL team hilariously trolls former Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Tom Brady was the butt of a joke from one hockey team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 25, 2022.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 25, 2022. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Tom Brady is enjoying retirement, where he is able to peep into other ventures beyond football.

Though he is part of the Las Vegas Raiders ownership group and a color commentator for FOX, Brady was able to hit the hockey rink and skate around ahead of Thursday night's 4 Nations Face-Off between the United States and Canada.

Brady posted a clip of himself skating, joking that he could play for Team USA if they need him.

The NHL's New Jersey Devils hopped in on the fun for a brief moment. The Twitter account sent out a tweet that read "Really great to see another one of Eli Manning’s kids enjoying the sport."

However, the tweet was deleted shortly after, according to On3 writer Wade Peery.

The Devils got a little bit of a chuckle, but Brady probably doesn't mind considering he has won six Super Bowls since New Jersey last won a Stanley Cup back in 2003.

