NHL team hilariously trolls former Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Tom Brady is enjoying retirement, where he is able to peep into other ventures beyond football.
Though he is part of the Las Vegas Raiders ownership group and a color commentator for FOX, Brady was able to hit the hockey rink and skate around ahead of Thursday night's 4 Nations Face-Off between the United States and Canada.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers face tough decision on Jordan Whitehead's future
Brady posted a clip of himself skating, joking that he could play for Team USA if they need him.
The NHL's New Jersey Devils hopped in on the fun for a brief moment. The Twitter account sent out a tweet that read "Really great to see another one of Eli Manning’s kids enjoying the sport."
However, the tweet was deleted shortly after, according to On3 writer Wade Peery.
The Devils got a little bit of a chuckle, but Brady probably doesn't mind considering he has won six Super Bowls since New Jersey last won a Stanley Cup back in 2003.
READ MORE: Tristan Wirfs reveals funny moment with Baker Mayfield after Liam Coen’s Jaguars 'Duuuval' chant
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Top NFL Draft expert links Buccaneers to wide receiver with superstar potential
• Buccaneers NFC South rival agrees to contract extension with veteran backup QB
• ESPN names best fit for Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin in free agency
• Buccaneers superstar named top 25 player in NFL by Pro Football Focus