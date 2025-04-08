Notre Dame star named best Day 2 prospect for Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a few different defensive players, and they only have one first round pick in the NFL Draft. Whatever they address on Day 1 at pick No. 19 (assuming they keep it), the Bucs will have to move on to Day 2 to get all the rest.
The Bucs could go plenty of ways on Day 2, but Pro Football Focus went over all 32 teams in the NFL and selected a Day 2 prospect that best fits the team. Author Mason Cameron had the Bucs going safety, picking out Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts as Tampa Bay's best Day 2 fit.
Here's what Cameron had to say about the potential draft pick:
"Watts profiles as the best ball-hawking safety in the nation after securing the most interceptions (13) in college football across the past two seasons. He was a staple in Notre Dame’s single-high scheme (89.5 PFF coverage grade) and would free up Antoine Winfield Jr. to play closer to the line of scrimmage, where he excels."
Todd Bowles told reporters at the NFL Combine that he wanted ballhawks, and Watts would fit the bill. Watts had an atonishing six interceptions and a forced fumble last year for a Notre Dame team that made the national championship game, and he put up 53 solo tackles and nine pass defenses to go along with it. The Bucs could use another safety alongside Antoine Winfield Jr., and if they were able to get Watts on Day 2 after filling another need on the defense, Todd Bowles could have a lot to work with in 2025.
