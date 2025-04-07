Raiders QB opens up about relationship with Buccaneers legend Tom Brady
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been quite busy since retiring from football. He not only serves as a broadcaster for FOX Sports, but he's also a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders — and he has a pretty big hand in their day-to-day operations.
One of those big decisions Brady helped make was to lure quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith was traded to the Raiders and then was extended by the team, so he's expected to be their signal caller for the forseeable future. Smith recently went into that experience in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer where he talked about his relationship with Brady.
Smith told Breer that he tries to pride himself in the way he plays the game with intangibles as opposed to stellar physical attributes — something he said that Brady took note of when they talked to each other.
"That’s something that he noticed, how I handle protections and can get in and out of plays. We ran a very intricate system [last year]. It was our first year in the system, but we didn’t hold back on anything. And I think that’s something that he recognized, he noticed," Smith told Breer. Stuff from the neck up, decision making, leadership, just all those things are the things that Tom talked to me about reasons why they wanted me.”
Smith then went to Brady's house in Miami, where they talked about a number of different things, including the regimen that helped him play for so long.
“We sat and talked for hours,” he says. “You’re sitting there, you’re like, ‘Man, it’s Tom Brady.’ But then, again, I mean, he’s got a hand in the organization that I’m playing for. There’s a lot of responsibility there.”
Brady and Smith played against each other five times in the regular season, with Brady having the upper hand at 4-1. The last matcup between the two occured in 2022 in Munich, Germany, when Brady and the Buccaneers played Smith's Seahawks and won 21-16. Now, the two will work together in an attempt to do some damage in the AFC West.
