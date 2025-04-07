NFL analyst compares Shedeur Sanders to Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a good quarterback in Baker Mayfield, who they love for his confidence and leadership abilities.
As the NFL draft approaches, many teams are looking for a quarterback that can help them and be as successful as Mayfield was in 2024. However, not everyone holds other quarterbacks to the same high standard.
ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky recently talked about Colorado Quarterback Sheduer Sanders and how he is evaluated by scouts compared to the Tampa Bay quarterback.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski speaks on Todd Bowles' coaching style
“We can't praise Baker Mayfield and fall in love with Baker Mayfield because of his charisma, cockiness, his self-belief and then kind of view it differently with Shedeur,” Orlovsky said.
That comparison puts Sanders’ critics on notice. While Mayfield has been celebrated for the exact traits that defined his underdog rise, Sanders is being questioned for similar qualities, raising concerns about bias in quarterback evaluation. Some draft analysts have gone as far as to question his leadership style and decision-making, even though his on-field production speaks for itself.
Shedeur, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has received increased media attention during his tenure for his flashy style and outspoken personality similar to his father. This has led to some of critics who aren't fond of that behavior.
Tampa Bay saw Mayfield’s edge as a positive, something that energized the locker room and brought stability to a post-Tom Brady era. Orlovsky’s point is that Shedeur deserves the same grace—that belief in oneself, especially at quarterback, should be seen as a strength, not a liability.
As the draft nears, the conversation around Shedeur Sanders is about more than just football — it’s about how players are perceived, and whether the league is ready to judge every quarterback by the same standard.
READ MORE: Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles attends NCAA Women's Final Four in Tampa
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers top NFL Draft target may not be around at 19 after all
• Former Buccaneers WR announces retirement
• Buccaneers projected to sign $11 million starting linebacker