Our staff predictions for Buccaneers-Seahawks in Week 5
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off against the Seattle Seahawks in what could be a big NFC matchup, especially when it comes to tiebreakers down the line. Both teams are 3-1, and while they're also both banged up, the Buccaneers continue to suffer from a large amount of injuries.
Will Tampa Bay get a gritty win regardless? Or will the Seahawks defend their home turf? Our writers and editors weighed in below:
Caleb Skinner, Writer: Seahawks 31, Bucs 20
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are limping into yet another matchup when they head on the road to Seattle to face their fellow NFC 3-1 team, the Seahawks. Both teams are dealing with injuries, but the Bucs seem just a bit worse off at this point, especially with starting running back Bucky Irving missing for the contest and two of their outside coverage cornerbacks.
Seattle is looking to prove itself as a legit contender against the Bucs and get a good crack at one of the NFL's best. Sam Darnold has picked up where he left off, and his weapons of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Kenneth Walker have been excellent to begin the season. The Seahawks have gotten to this point on the back of their defense and will look to take advantage of a Bucs offense that has gone through peaks and valleys.
The Bucs could come out with a victory in this one, but with the game being in Seattle, along with the injury woes up and down the Bucs' roster, I don't believe their efforts will be quite enough.
Overall record: 4-0
JC Allen, Writer: Seahawks 26, Buccaneers 19
The Bucs are banged up on both sides of the ball. They’re down two of their best offensive playmakers and several members of the secondary. However, the Seahawks are dealing with crucial injuries of their own. What this game will come down to is the Bucs' efficiency moving the ball down the field on offense — that means converting on third downs and capitalizing in the red zone. Even with the injuries to Seattle's defense, they still pose a threat and are the 11th-best unit in the NFL.
Defensively, how the secondary performs will dictate how the game goes. The Bucs should be able to slow down the run, but whether they have enough to stop the Seahawks offense that’s averaging 221 yards and 27.8 points per game will be a major question going into Sunday.
This game should be close, with both 3-1 teams looking to prove supremacy in the NFC. Ultimately, I think injuries and a long road trip to a hostile environment is too much for the Bucs to overcome in a close loss to the Seahawks.
Overall record: 4-0
Collin Haalboom, Writer: Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 20
The Buccaneers just can’t catch a break. Shortly after losing Mike Evans to injury, the team will now be without the playmaker they featured during in his absence, Bucky Irving, as they travel across the country to take on a very good football team in the 3-1 Seattle Seahawks. Not only that, but both Jamel Dean and Benjamin Morrison will also be out of the lineup for this contest as well.
In addition to the daunting challenge of traveling to the West Coast, Lumen Field is also an incredibly tough place to play. So with all the odds stacked against them, can the Bucs find a way to grind out a road victory in a hostile environment vs. a very well-rounded football team? Not only do I think they can, but I think they will.
Overall record: 4-0
Darius Hayes, Writer: Buccaneers 23, Seahawks 20
The Buccaneers face a tough road trip after dropping their first game of the season while Seattle comes in riding a three-game winning streak fueled by a strong defense and Sam Darnold connecting on explosive throws. Still, the Seahawks haven’t been as dominant at home under Mike Macdonald.
With running back Bucky Irving sidelined, Tampa's offense could feel the impact. Expect Todd Bowles’ defense to dial up pressure and try to rattle Darnold while Baker Mayfield finds a way to deliver in the closing moments.
Overall record: 4-0
Dustin Lewis, Editor: Buccaneers 23, Seahawks 17
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren’t able to finish off a valiant comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles last week. It was a gutsy performance in the second half as the Buccaneers gave themselves a chance in a game that looked like it was heading towards a blowout.
Regardless, the injuries continue to pile up in Tampa. The Buccaneeers have 16 players listed on the injury report this week and have already ruled out Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, Jamel Dean, Benjamin Morrison and Christian Izien.
Going on the road to Seattle shorthanded won’t be an easy task.
The Seahawks have won three straight games but will be without three starters on defense: DeMarcus Lawrence, Devon Witherspoon, and Julian Love.
Seattle does seem to be finding a rhythm on offense. With that being said, something is telling me Baker Mayfield bounces back in a major way on Sunday.
Overall record: 4-0
River Wells, Editor: Seahawks 23, Buccaneers 17
This game was looking like an easier one when the schedule was first released, but the NFL stands for Not For Long — some middling teams don't stay middling forever, and now, the Seattle Seahawks have proven themselves to be one of the NFC's most vaunted teams.
Mike Macdonald's squad boasts a top 10 offense and defense, so the Buccaneers will have to contain both heads of the Hydra. Tampa Bay's biggest key will be its offense, as it has gone 1-7 in the red zone over the last two games and will need to put up points against a gritty Seahawks defense. The Bucs have had a great defense this year, but they're missing three defensive backs, making Sunday that much harder.
The Bucs have found ways to stay in games, but they continue to play the piper with injuries. Seahawks will win this one in a low scoring affair, and Tampa Bay's midseason slump will begin.
Overall record: 3-1
