Buccaneers adding competition for struggling starter
Being an NFL starter is a tough business — you're expected to perform, and if you don't, you could be replaced in no time. That could be the case with Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Riley Dixon, who will now be playing for his job after signing a two-year, $6 million deal with the Bucs this offseason.
Dixon was brought to Tampa Bay as a veteran punter after the Bucs struggled with punting last season, but things haven't been going to plan. Now, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman, the Bucs are set to try out some new punters to add competition to the room and, presumably, light a fire under Dixon.
Buccaneers punter Riley Dixon has struggled
Dixon hasn't quite been as advertised after landing in Tampa Bay. While things looked good during preseason, it's been a different story in the regular season — he's averaging 32.8 net yards per punt at the moment, and two punts of his have been blocked.
While the punts he has gotten off have been rough, the two blocks aren't all Dixon's fault, of course — Tampa Bay's special teams unit has been less than special, and poor blocking and execution have been a big reason why.
That being said, Dixon's slow release to punt has drawn some ire, and it has certainly affected his game. Dixon entered the year as the active leader with the most blocked punts in the NFL at seven, and now, he's unfortunately added two more to his resume. Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Monday they'll look at everything to fix special teams, and that will include Dixon.
Who are the Buccaneers bringing in for a workout?
Auman identified two punters the Bucs are bringing in for a workout — former Tennessee Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse and former Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills punter Brad Robbins.
Stonehouse was the NFL's leading punter in 2022 and 2023, but he suffered a bad injury in 2023 where he tore his ACL, MCL and broke a bone in his punting leg. He punted in 2024 on a 38.3 net average, and he signed with the Miami Dolphins during the 2025 offseason before being waived. Stonehouse's injury was significant, but if he's truly healthy, he could be great competition.
Robbins, meanwhile, already punted for the Bills this year in Week 1 with a 38 yard net average. He had a 40.1 average with the Bengals in 2023, which would be an improvement, so the Bucs could look at him as an option. It should be noted that Bills punter Cameron Johnston will miss time with a leg injury, so if the Bucs don't sign him, he's a candidate to go back to Buffalo.
The Bucs clearly need to do something at the special teams level, and this is one move of what should be many to try and fix what has been the team's weakest phase of football through four weeks.
