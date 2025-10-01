Former Buccaneers coach calls out major problem after team’s first loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seemed like they were going to get their doors blown off by the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles this past week. However, despite getting down 14-0 early, the Bucs fought back to make it a game only for them to end up losing the matchup 31-25.
A large reason for the Buccaneers' loss against the Eagles, and why other games have been closer than they would like, is because of how putrid the special teams unit has been outside of punt returner Kameron Johnson.
The Bucs haven't been great in this area to begin the 2025 season, and will want to clean things up the rest of the way. However, it is still a major concern, and when speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, former Bucs' head coach Bruce Arians couldn't agree more.
Bruce Arians not happy with Bucs' special teams
“Too many blocked kicks for the Bucs,” Arians said. “Blocked kick every week. That’s got to change.”
In Week 4 against the Eagles, punter Riley Dixon had a punt blocked that was taken back for a touchdown to give Philly an early 7-0 advantage that they never looked back from.
READ MORE: Buccaneers head coach worried about star running back Bucky Irving
Dixon has struggled this year after being signed by the Bucs this offseason. He hasn't netted the yardage or placement of the ball the Bucs have been searching for, and they are looking at all avenues to turn things around.
Dixon's timing has also been an issue. He takes too long winding up to get his punt away, which leaves his punts liable to be blocked. Week 4's blocked punt isn't the first time this season it's happened, as the Texans, back in Week 2, also blocked one of Dixon's punts.
The field goal unit hasn't been much better to start the season, despite Chase McLaughlin bouncing back well. McLaughlin struggled early in the season with his accuracy, but he has since improved upon that by refocusing on his job. But he did have a field goal blocked by the New York Jets in Week 3 that was returned for a touchdown, which almost cost the Bucs the win.
The Buccaneers are looking at all avenues when it comes to rectifying the mess that is their special teams at the moment. They are looking at competition for Dixon, while McLaughlin seems to be okay for now, and the microscope is heavily keying in on special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey.
Games can be won or lost on special teams, so if the Buccaneers want to make sure they get the most out of their team and the season with the hopes of a deep playoff run, they will have to get these mistakes taken care of — or they could find themselves sitting on the wrong side of the fence.
READ MORE: Eagles starter responds to fight with Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield, Tristan Wirfs
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers' NFC South lead narrows after loss to Eagles
• Buccaneers’ $81 million star defender leaves Eagles game with injury
• Buccaneers fail litmus test after loss to Eagles
• Buccaneers $12 million starter makes NFL history vs Eagles