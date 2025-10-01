Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers coach Skip Peete suffers medical episode during practice

Peete was alert and stable after the incident and is currently recovering at the hospital.

Logan Robinson, River Wells

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running backs coach Skip Peete suffered a medical episode on Wednesday at Buccaneers practice and was taken to the hospital. He was alert and stable in the aftermath of the incident.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released a statement on Wednesday after the event, explaining that updates on Peete's condition would come as they became available.

During this morning’s walk-through practice, running backs coach Skip Peete experienced a medical episode. He was attended to by team medical personnel and was responsive, coherent, and in stable condition prior to being transported off-site for further medical evaluations," the statement read. "Additional updates will be provided as they become available."

Peete joined the Buccaneers in 2023 to be their running backs coach after a two year stint with the Dallas Cowboys the year prior. With Peete's guidance, the Buccaneers became one of the NFL's best running teams in 2024 and have continued that success this year behind running backs Rachaad White and Bucky Irving, both of whom he has helped develop in Tampa Bay.

"He's doing fine, still running tests right now, preliminarily," Bowles said after practice. "He was dehydrated."

Quarterback Baker Mayfield also spoke on Peete's medical incident after practice.

"It's definitely scary. Luckily, he was alert after making some jokes," Mayfield said. "It's much bigger than the game of football, especially once you come in to work everyday with teammates, coaching staff... when something like that happens to someone close to you, it puts things in perspective."

The Buccaneers will face off against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. In the meantime, we wish Peete and his family the best as he recovers from Wednesday's incident.

Published
Logan Robinson
LOGAN ROBINSON

Logan Robinson is the owner and founder of Gameday Media, covering the NFL, NBA, MMA, and NCAA sports. A graduate of Florida State University with a focus on entrepreneurship, Robinson has been part of the On SI network since joining in 2021.

River Wells
RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

