Buccaneers coach Skip Peete suffers medical episode during practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running backs coach Skip Peete suffered a medical episode on Wednesday at Buccaneers practice and was taken to the hospital. He was alert and stable in the aftermath of the incident.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released a statement on Wednesday after the event, explaining that updates on Peete's condition would come as they became available.
During this morning’s walk-through practice, running backs coach Skip Peete experienced a medical episode. He was attended to by team medical personnel and was responsive, coherent, and in stable condition prior to being transported off-site for further medical evaluations," the statement read. "Additional updates will be provided as they become available."
Peete joined the Buccaneers in 2023 to be their running backs coach after a two year stint with the Dallas Cowboys the year prior. With Peete's guidance, the Buccaneers became one of the NFL's best running teams in 2024 and have continued that success this year behind running backs Rachaad White and Bucky Irving, both of whom he has helped develop in Tampa Bay.
"He's doing fine, still running tests right now, preliminarily," Bowles said after practice. "He was dehydrated."
Quarterback Baker Mayfield also spoke on Peete's medical incident after practice.
"It's definitely scary. Luckily, he was alert after making some jokes," Mayfield said. "It's much bigger than the game of football, especially once you come in to work everyday with teammates, coaching staff... when something like that happens to someone close to you, it puts things in perspective."
The Buccaneers will face off against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. In the meantime, we wish Peete and his family the best as he recovers from Wednesday's incident.
READ MORE: Eagles starter responds to fight with Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield, Tristan Wirfs
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers' NFC South lead narrows after loss to Eagles
• Buccaneers’ $81 million star defender leaves Eagles game with injury
• Buccaneers fail litmus test after loss to Eagles
• Buccaneers $12 million starter makes NFL history vs Eagles