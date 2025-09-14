Our Week 2 predictions for Monday Night Football's Buccaneers-Texans showdown
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started off the season 1-0 against the Atlanta Falcons, and now, they're hitting the road again to try and bump it to two. The Bucs have a tough matchup on prime time, facing off against the Houston Texans and their vaunted defensive unit.
The Bucs pulled out a rough win against the Falcons in Week 1, but they remain majorly healthy afterward. The Texans, meanwhile, have some problems on that front, suffering recent injuries to tight end Cade Stover and center Jake Andrews, among others. Will Tampa Bay be able to clean up their play and get the win in H-Town? Or will its misfortunes in prime time continue?
Our writers and editors at BucsGameday made their picks for Week 2 after a perfect slate in Week 1. See how we picked below:
Darius Hayes, Writer: Buccaneers 32, Texans 20
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Monday Night Football with a favorable matchup against the Houston Texans, especially with Houston battling injuries (and especially along its offensive line). That weakness plays directly into Todd Bowles’ strength, as his defense thrives on pressure and disguises. The Buccaneers’ defensive front should control the trenches, creating a tough night for quarterback C.J. Stroud.
The Buccaneers also have momentum offensively, led by Baker Mayfield. Coming off a sharp performance last week, Mayfield looks poised to deliver an equal or better outing. With Houston’s defensive unit likely spending extra time on the field, Tampa Bay’s offense has a chance to find its rhythm and wear the Texans down as the game progresses.
The Buccaneers hold the key advantages: a healthier roster, a mismatch in the trenches and a head coach with a proven track record of exploiting weakened lines. Houston will compete, but its injuries leave too much ground to cover. Look for Mayfield to stay efficient, the defense to set the tone, and Tampa Bay to pull away late.
Season record: 1-0
Collin Haalboom, Writer: Buccaneers 24, Texans 21
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing on the road for the second consecutive game to start the season, will look to stay perfect as they face a talented Houston Texans team. Just like the Buccaneers, the Texans are scrambling to assemble a competent OL after losing their center in Week 1. Despite their issues along the OL, the Texans still present one of the best QB-WR duos in the league in C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins. Coming off a poor outing vs the Rams last week, those two will be eager to put up some points at home in Week 2.
The biggest issue facing the Bucs on Monday night won’t be Stroud and Collins, though. It will be on the other side of the ball, where Demeco Ryan’s defense boasts a collection of top-tier talent that could rival any team in the league with bona fide superstars like Derek Stingley, Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter. Despite that challenge, I think the Buccaneers are a better team top to bottom, even without Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin.
Season record: 1-0
J.C. Allen, Writer: Buccaneers 27, Texans 20
This is going to be a battle in between the trenches. The Bucs and Texans both boast formidable defensive fronts and both teams are dealing with banged-up, reshuffled offensive lines. Whichever quarterback between Baker Mayfield and C.J. Stroud can overcome the expected pressure they’ll be under on Monday will likely determine who wins this contest.
In the end, Mayfield has just too many weapons to turn to. While I think it’s closer than some people think, the Bucs start their primetime slate with a win in Houston.
Season record: 1-0
Caleb Skinner, Writer: Buccaneers 28, Texans 17
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely escaped Atlanta with a win over the Atlanta Falcons, and now will have another early test as they face off against the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football. The Bucs' makeshift offensive line held up well in Week 1, but the Texans’ defense presents a whole other set of problems.
The Bucs’ defense looks improved and should be able to take care of a maligned offensive unit in Houston that is dealing with injury issues and a lack of cohesion along their offensive line.
Earlier, I thought this could be a spot for the Bucs to drop a game, but right now, I believe the Bucs are in a better position to pick up the win despite still needing to see improvement in many areas from a week ago.
Season record: 1-0
Dustin Lewis, Editor: Buccaneers 20, Texans 14
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed plenty of grit with their season-opening victory against the Atlanta Falcons. Despite trailing late in the final frame, Baker Mayfield led a clutch touchdown drive punctuated by the sensational rookie, Emeka Egbuka, and the defense did enough to hold on.
It isn’t going to get any easier for the Buccaneers with the team hitting the road for the second consecutive week. All eyes will be on Tampa Bay and the Houston Texans for a primetime Monday night clash.
I think the key will be the injuries on offense on both sides. Houston will be missing starting center Jake Andrews and starting tight end Cade Stover. The Buccaneers continue to be without the services of wide receiver Chris Godwin and left tackle Tristan Wirfs, while right tackle Luke Goedeke is dealing with a foot issue.
Tampa Bay figured it out regardless of who was in the lineup in Week 1. I expect another slugfest with the Buccaneers pulling out another victory. In the end, I’m just not sure if the Texans have enough protection around C.J. Stroud.
Season Record: 1-0
River Wells, Editor: Buccaneers 20, Texans 13
I was thinking I'd pick the Texans over the Bucs this time around — The Buccaneers have never historically done well in prime time games and they simply didn't play good enough football against the Falcons to contend with better teams. But with the amount of injuries piling up in Houston, you start to wonder if this even is a better team.
Houston's vaunted defense should keep the Buccaneers in check and provide a much tougher challenge than the Falcons did in Week 1. That being said, Houston's offensive line is in shambles, and if Haason Reddick generates pressure like he did against Atlanta, C.J. Stroud is in for a long day. I think the Bucs still meander around on offense for a little bit, but they'll outlast the Texans' offense and escape with a win on Monday night.
Season record: 1-0
