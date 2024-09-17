Bucs Still Rolling in Contested NFC South After Week 2
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't lost yet. But they aren't the only ones in the NFC South that can boast that claim.
The Bucs took care of business in Detroit against the Lions on Sunday, going into a hostile environment and coming out with a 20-16 dub. A 2-0 start would probably have been considered by many to be just what they needed to take control of the NFC South — but although they're tied for first by record, point differential and a divisional win has a different team on top heading into Week 3.
Team
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
Stk
New Orleans Saints
2
0
0
1.000
91
29
1-0
1-0
W2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2
0
0
1.000
57
36
1-0
1-0
W2
Atlanta Falcons
1
1
0
.500
32
39
0-1
1-0
W1
Carolina Panthers
0
2
0
.000
13
73
0-1
0-1
L2
The New Orleans Saints once again dismantled their opponent, shelling the Dallas Cowboys 44-19 on the road. Their point differential (62) and their win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 has them technically in first in the NFC South, right above the Buccaneers.
The Atlanta Falcons, meanwhile, were in danger of starting the year 0-2. Had Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley caught a routine dumpoff on 3rd and 3 at the end of the game, Atlanta probably would be, but instead, quarterback Kirk Cousins led a decisive game-winning drive to give the Falcons a 22-21 victory and hang on in the NFC South race.
The Carolina Panthers are still the Carolina Panthers. They got beat at home by the Los Angeles Chargers 26-3, and after only scoring 13 points in two weeks, the team decided the bench quarterback Bryce Young. While the Bucs, Saints and Falcons could be in a big fight for the NFC South crown, the Panthers won't be making any noise in the division.
The Buccaneers won't play an NFC South matchup until Week 5 when they face off against the Atlanta Falcons. Until then, they'll have to contend with the Denver Broncos and the Philadelphia Eagles.
