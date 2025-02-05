Patrick Mahomes shares his thoughts on Tom Brady calling Super Bowl LIX
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found stability under center as Baker Mayfield has had a career resurgence with the club, providing exactly what they needed after Tom Brady retired.
However, before Brady left the NFL following an illustrious career, he led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Right now, the Chiefs are aiming for a third-straight Super Bowl victory. Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City squad have dominated the league since he took over as a starter and he's on a trajectory to rival Brady as one of the best signal-callers in league history.
For Mahomes and Brady, it's a full circle moment as the former Buccaneers quarterback once defeated the Chiefs in a Super Bowl and the two constantly receive comparisons, when Brady hits the broadcast booth in the Super Bowl.
Mahomes is excited for Brady to call the big game, too.
"I have so much respect for Tom, and he’s been someone that’s given me so much advice in my career," Mahomes said. "So, it’ll be really cool, and I’m sure he’ll break it down, and it’ll be a great game, and I’m excited for the fans to see it."
Brady has been active since his playing career ended. He's a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and has dealt plenty more business in his post-playing career. During his latter years on the gridiron, though, Brady had Mahomes' number — even if the Texas Tech product is looking to catch the greatest NFL player idea.
