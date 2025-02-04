Bucs Gameday

Could the Bucs trade Rachaad White? Bucky Irving’s emergence might force a move

Rachaad White could be traded by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a breakout rookie season from Bucky Irving.

Jeremy Brener

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a good problem on their hands.

The running back room has one too many good running backs with Bucky Irving and Rachaad White.

While White began the season atop the depth chart, Irving's breakout in the middle of the year led to him getting a bulk of the carries in the final weeks of the season, giving the Bucs two starting-caliber running backs.

Because of this, Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that the Bucs could trade White this offseason.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) runs with the ball
Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) runs with the ball while being tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Would the Bucs trade White?

"Bucky Irving seperated himself as the best running back on the team as the season wore on. That could lead to another team inquiring about Rachaad White's availability. Getting a pick in return while he's still young and valuable to another team might be the shrewd thing to do," Ballentine writes.

Several teams would gain a lot by acquiring White, so it's worth seeing what his market is. If the Bucs could get something like a fourth-round pick, or a chance to move up from the fifth round to the third, Tampa should strongly consider a move like that.

