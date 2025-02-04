Bucs Gameday

Packers LB named as potential eventual replacement for Buccaneers' Lavonte David

Lavonte David may not be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season, but they could find a replacement in a Green Bay Packers rising star.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) walks off the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to have to make some adjustments when it comes to the linebacker position this offseason.

Longtime linebacker Lavonte David is a free agent, and the Bucs need to decide whether or not to bring him back for a 14th season.

Whether they bring him back or not, David's future remains uncertain year-to-year, so the Bucs need to try and find a replacement for him. Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker could fit the bill.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Walker makes sense for the Bucs

"Quay Walker hasn't quite lived up to expectations in Green Bay, but he would be a functional starting off-ball linebacker. The Bucs don't have one of those beside Lavonte David and they have to strart thinking about a succession plan once he retires anyway," Ballentine writes.

Walker, a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia, is approaching a decision on his fifth-year option this offseason. If the Packers decline it, they may decide to trade Walker, who would be on the final year of his rookie contract.

Walker had 102 tackles in 13 games for the Packers last season, proving that he can be a top-tier linebacker in the league. He may just need a change of scenery to do so.

