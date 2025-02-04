Buccaneers select star Missouri wideout in new ESPN mock draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of needs in 2025. A lot of those are positions on defense, like linebacker, edge rusher and defensive back, but one Missouri wide receiver has continued to get mocked to Tampa Bay.
ESPN writer Matt Miller recently wrote a mock draft that features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selecting Missouri Tigers wideout Luther Burden III in the first round with pick no. 19. Burden has been a frequent mock to Tampa Bay, and here's what Miller had to say about the pick:
"Wide receiver is an early need for the Bucs, with the impending free agency of wide receiver Chris Godwin and the fact that future Hall of Famer Mike Evans will be 32 next season. The team hit with rookie Jalen McMillan in the third round of the 2024 draft, but building on this group is a must.
Burden is hard to evaluate because Missouri's passing game just wasn't very good in 2024. But his play power, burst and clutch ability are starter-level traits. He's a case of "what can he do?" versus "what has he done?" And scouts will no doubt go back and forth on the answer to those questions. If Tampa Bay schemes him early touches as he develops his route running, Burden would be a special No. 2 receiver from the get-go."
It would be interesting to see the Bucs go this route. Mike Evans is available for another year in Tampa Bay and Chris Godwin could get re-signed by the Bucs in free agency, and with the emergence of Jalen McMillan, it would be interesting to see the Bucs take a wideout. You never know with Jason Licht, however, and the Bucs could try and shore up the offense even further in April.
READ MORE: Mike Evans reveals thoughts on new Buccaneers offensive coordinator
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Rams expected to trade Cooper Kupp: Should the Buccaneers make a move?
• Baker Mayfield lines up out of position for NFC in more Pro Bowl shenanigans
• What Peyton Manning had to say about Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during Pro Bowl
• Could Bucs trade Rachaad White? Bucky Irving’s emergence might force a move