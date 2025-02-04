Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers, 49ers linked in trade rumor for Super Bowl-winning linebacker

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could make a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeremy Brener

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are anticipating some changes to their linebacker room this offseason.

The Bucs need to shake things up with their pass rush, and they should scour the league to try and find some depth for the position.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests a trade that would bring San Francisco 49ers linebacker Leonard Floyd to the Bucs for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Floyd to the Bucs?

"The draft compensation here is in 2026 because the Niners don't really have a reason to make this trade before June 1. That's the only way they can maximize their cap savings from giving away Floyd. Given his age and salary, the Niners would have to take what they can get for the veteran," Ballentine writes.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is pressured by 49ers defensive end Leonard Floyd.
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is pressured by 49ers defensive end Leonard Floyd. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"For the Bucs, this would be a great way to get a distressed asset at a major discount. They just have to create the cap space to take on Leonard and their pass rush should be better for having a proven veteran who registered 8.5 sacks last season."

Floyd, 32, has played in every game for the last seven seasons, proving to be a durable player while also continuing to compete at a high level.

Adding Floyd to the Bucs pass rush would give the team some consistency in the front seven while also serving as a bridge for the team to draft and sign a long-term player at the position.

