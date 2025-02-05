Tampa Bay Buccaneers make splash by hiring Charlie Strong as defensive line coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed a new defensive line coach after the departure of Kacy Rodgers to the Detroit Lions, and now, they officially have one — and he's familiar with the Tampa Bay area.
NFL reporter Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that the Buccaneers are hiring Charlie Strong to replace Rodgers as the team's defensive line coach. Strong's most recent NFL stop was with Urban Meyer's Jacksonville Jaguars staff in 2021, but he's been a head coach multiple times in the college ranks.
The hire is an interesting one, as Strong hasn't been a defensive line coach since a stint with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in from 1995-98. Buccaneers fans with some crossover may know him as the head coach of the USF Bulls from 2017-19 after stints at Louisville and Texas. Strong's record as a head coach is a solid 74-53.
The only NFL experience Strong has so far is with the Jaguars in 2021, where he served as Urban Meyer's assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach. The Jaguars, of course, went 3-14 and that stint was disastrous, so Strong will likely look to be involved in a much more stable and victorious program in Tampa Bay.
