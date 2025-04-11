PFF identifies 2 NFL Draft needs for Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done well to keep their core intact this offseason, bringing back veterans like wide receiver Chris Godwin, linebacker Lavonte David and offensive lineman Ben Bredeson while adding a major piece in edge rusher Haason Reddick.
Despite no glaring starting holes, there are still key areas of the roster that need youth, depth and long-term solutions.
Bleacher Report’s Bradley Locker outlined linebacker and Edge rusher, as positions that still need addressing — and not just for 2025, but beyond.
Linebacker
“The Buccaneers should feel good heading into the draft,” Locker writes. “But David is 35 and on a one-year deal, plus he recorded his lowest PFF overall grade (67.9) since 2016. On top of that, new signing Anthony Walker Jr. produced only a 39.1 PFF coverage grade, signifying that Tampa Bay may need help in terms of linebacker coverage.”
This is a position group with experience but little long-term clarity. While Lavonte David remains a key leader, his age and decline in production are hard to ignore. Anthony Walker Jr. was brought in as another veteran option, but his 2024 struggles in coverage raise additional concerns.
Tampa Bay could look to add a more athletic, modern linebacker through the draft who could eventually take over David’s role and bring more flexibility in coverage alongside Devin White.
Edge Rusher
“Even with Reddick now in the fold, the Buccaneers should look to better a defensive line where only Yaya Diaby and Vita Vea generated a 70.0-plus PFF pass-rushing grade in 2024,” Locker said about the pass-rushing group.
This is another unit that added a big name, but not necessarily long-term stability. Reddick is still a top-tier edge threat, but he’s turning 31 and on a short-term deal. Meanwhile, Yaya Diaby was a bright spot in his second year, but the Bucs lack depth behind them.
Don’t be surprised if the team uses a Day 1 or Day 2 pick on a developmental pass rusher — someone who can rotate early and be groomed as Reddick’s successor off the edge.
These positions will need some attention in the coming weeks for the Buccaneers to look forward to next season.
