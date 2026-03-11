Buccaneers Sign Former Bengals QB Jake Browning to Back Up Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of needs on the defensive side of the ball, and they're needs that general manager Jason Licht still has to address. There are some other underrated depth spots that the team has looked to tackle, though, and one of those spots opened up when Tampa Bay let quarterback Teddy Bridgewater go back to the Detroit Lions.

There was a brief period of time where the only backup on Tampa Bay's roster was second-year UDFA Connor Bazelak, but the Bucs have officially addressed the problem. Tampa Bay is set to sign former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, securing a reliable backup quarterback behind Baker Mayfield. The terms of the deal are not yet known.

Buccaneers find Baker's Backup in Browning

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions | Cara Owsley/ The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Browning, heading into his eighth year as an NFL QB after being drafted out of Washington in 2019, has recent starting experience that could behoove the Bucs. Browning has started 10 games in three years in lieu of the oft-injured Joe Burrow, posting a 4-6 record with 2,707 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Browning's play has been up-and-down with the Bengals, and it got so down in 2025 that Cincinnati elected to trade for Joe Flacco from the Cleveland Browns instead of keeping playing Browning. Nonetheless, Browning is younger than Bridgewater and has showcased good play more recently, with his 2023 campaign proving that he could potentially step in and win games if the starting quarterback gets hurt.

Mayfield doesn't like to leave games and frequently plays injured, so it's unlikely that Browning will get starting reps. That being said, the Bucs may sleep a tad more soundly if Browning is the second option, as Bridgewater's second half against the Los Angeles Rams last year didn't make him look like a viable option if Mayfield was indeed dealing with injuries. Should Mayfield be injured again at any point in 2026, the Bucs might be far more willing to give Browning a shot while Mayfield heals.

With that taken care of, the Buccaneers still desperately need some help on the edge rushing front. There is still (limited) time in free agency to do this, but they can also address that need through the NFL Draft coming up at the end of April.

