Eagles 'Planning Some More Things' for WRs Ahead of Matchup with Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off an embarrassing loss at home to the Denver Broncos in Week 3, and would like nothing more than to take the associated bad feelings out on their next opponent.
Similar to last weekend, the Buccaneers are going to be viewed as the more talented team against the Philadelphia Eagles, not just because of some of the rough outings that the opponent has had this year, but also due to significant injuries in the receiver room.
Facing a reality where the Eagles may have to face Tampa Bay — the team that eliminated them from the playoffs in 2023 — without stars like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and key contributor Britain Covey, head coach Nick Sirianni says they have other guys they trust, and a plan in the making.
"We’ll see who is going to be available. We’ll plan for everything. Like I said from the very beginning, I really have a lot of faith in that wide receiver room," Sirianni says. "We have [WR] Johnny [Wilson], we have [WR] Parris [Campbell], we have [WR] Jahan [Dotson]. I know Jahan hasn’t had a ton of catches, but I think he’s been playing efficient football. And sometimes it’s just a matter of seeing it, and then going out there and planning some more things for him and doing some more things to get the ball in his hands."
To say Dotson, who the team traded for from the Washington Commaners mid-training camp, hasn't gotten a 'ton' of catches is an understatement. With just three catches on five targets and 14 yards of offense, the 2022 first-round draft pick hasn't made any more impact on his new team than he was with his old one.
Still, there's talent there, and an opportunity for Dotson to recapture some of the rookie season flash he showed after being drafted. He, Wilson, and Campbell won't be alone though either.
"We have some practice squad guys that are working hard," Sirianni continued. "We’ll see how this all plays out. But I have got a lot of faith in the [wide receivers] room. And it can look a lot of different ways. So, I have a lot of faith in that tight end room, and I have a lot of faith in the running back room as you look at the skill positions."
While Philadelphia is coming in off a win over the New Orleans Saints it's still a team looking to improve in a lot of areas. So both of these Week 4 opponents will have a reason to play hard, something the Bucs struggled with this past weekend.
