Bucs HC Gives Message to Team After Broncos Loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got beat badly by the Denver Broncos — that much is true. And while that loss stung, it's time to move on and get back to work.
That was the gist of what head coach Todd Bowles said he told his team after the 26-7 drubbing on Sunday at home in Tampa Bay. Bowles held media that Monday, and when asked what his message was to his Buccaneers squad, he emphasized that it's best to move on from any game — win or lose — when it's time to get ready for next one.
"Not too high on the wins, not too low on the losses," Bowles said. "We’ve got another game to prepare for. We’ve got to get ready to go after we watch the tape and correct everything. Get the taste out of their mouth and get to work."
That doesn't mean that the Bucs aren't taking lessons from the loss, however. Bowles was asked if the film he saw on Monday after the loss was as bad as the game looked, and he somberly affirmed that it had been.
“It was as bad as I thought it was," Bowles said. "We didn’t play well in any facet of the game – offense, defense, or special teams.”
The Bucs had a very rough time, giving up seven sacks on offense, turning the ball over twice and failing to stop the Denver Broncos in the red zone on the first two drives of the game. The 19-point loss was not only one of the worst games the Bucs played this year, but one of their worst in quite a bit.
Todd Bowles knows that it can't happen again. And so while the Bucs won't hang their head too low, they won't forget what happened against Denver, either.
“We can’t make the mistakes we made. We made a lot of mistakes yesterday that cost us the ballgame. We could’ve made some plays that could’ve bailed us out of some things and we didn’t," Bowles said. "We’ve just got to stay the course and understand it’s going to be a long year. We’re going to play harder next game than we did this game, and harder the next game after that than that game and try to keep it going.”
