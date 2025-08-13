Promising Buccaneers UDFA named top rookie in Week 1 of preseason
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have faced some doubts when it comes to their linebacker room, but Pro Football Focus certainly seems to think highly of undrafted free agent Nick Jackson.
Jackson, who the Bucs signed after the draft out of Iowa, had a strong debut in Tampa Bay's opening preseason game against the Titans. He recorded an interception and nabbed three total tackles, one of which was a sack, and he performed well in coverage duties, too.
Pro Football Focus ranked the top 10 rookies from Week 1 of preseason, and Jackson came in at a strong No. 6 with a 90.0 grade.
"Jackson ranked as the fifth-highest-graded linebacker overall in preseason Week 1," writer Lauren Gray wrote. "He was targeted four times, twice in the slot, and allowed three catches for 14 yards. He picked off a pass and recorded three tackles and a coverage stop, limiting quarterbacks to a 39.6 NFL passer rating. The undrafted Iowa product also earned a 73.6 PFF run-defense grade, making a tackle and a stop across nine run snaps. He also logged a sack in limited time as a rusher (five pass rushes)."
Nick Jackson shows out for the Buccaneers
Jackson doesn't just bring experience to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — he brings the most experience. Jackson started 73 games in his career and finished his college tenure. with 555 total tackles, both numbers the most in NCAA history for a P4/5 team.
Head coach Todd Bowles noted that experience when he was asked about Jackson after the Titans game, and he praised him for his excellent play in the contest.
"[He was] a football player from the time he came in here. He was somebody we wanted
to see, we wanted to watch, and we were paying close attention to him," Bowles said. "He just knows
the game. He knows how to play the game. He’s very instinctive, he can read things,
he’s physical when he needs to be physical and he knows how to cover. He did a very
good job tonight.”
Jackson will have another opportunity to show out when the Buccaneers face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers toward the end of the week. The two teams will first hold joint practice with each other on Thursday before they face off at Acrisure Stadium for both teams' second preseason matchup.
READ MORE: Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles reveals Week 2 preseason plan for starters
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers early draft pick to miss rest of preseason due to injury
• Todd Bowles gives Buccaneers fans great news with new injury update
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles says injured free agent acquisition could return soon
• 3 takeaways from the Buccaneers' big preseason win over the Titans