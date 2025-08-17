Promising Buccaneers UDFA posts social media message after season-ending injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back J.J. Roberts may have suffered a season-ending knee injury this week, but he's already looking to come back stronger.
Roberts came to Tampa Bay from the Marshall Thundering Herd, where he was a First Team All-Sun Belt player in 2024. He was having an excellent camp and showed out in his first preseason game, making a pass breakup that was almost a pick and then batting a ball in the air for fellow DB Tyrek Funderburk to intercept, but he unfortunately wasn't able to play in a second one. Roberts suffered a knee injury during joint practice against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it turned out to be a season-ending injury as he headed to IR.
Roberts wasn't deterred on social media, however. He made a post two days after the game on Sunday, reciting a bible verse before assuring fans that his NFL story has only just begun.
“'And after you have suffered a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you to his eternal glory in Christ, will himself restore, confirm, strengthen, and establish you.'
1 Peter 5:10. My story is only the beginning....."
The Buccaneers could miss J.J. Roberts in the secondary
Roberts wasn't in line to start, but he was proving to be an incredibly versatile player, and that could end up hurting Tampa Bay's depth more than it helps.
Roberts could play safety, nickel or cornerback, which could have allowed him to float around if needed. Now, that's not an option, and Tampa Bay's safety depth has gotten thinner. Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tykee Smith both will start at safety, but with safety Marcus Banks waived injured earlier in the month and Roberts now out of the picture, there are three safeties competing for a fourth spot behind Christian Izien — Shilo Sanders, Kaevon Merriweather and Rashad Wisdom.
The Buccaneers will move forward with what they have, but it seems like Roberts has a good attitude about his recovery. And when he does come back, he could be primed to pick up right where he left off.
