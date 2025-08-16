Promising Buccaneers UDFA suffers season-ending knee injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers UDFA J.J. Roberts was having an excellent training camp and preseason with the Buccaneers, but unfortunately, his season is coming to end after he suffered a knee injury on Thursday.
Roberts injured his knee during a joint practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and although he was able to walk off on his own, there were indications that the injury was a serious one. That regrettably turned out to be the case, as PewterReport reported Saturday that Roberts did indeed suffer a season-ending knee injury. That move will place him on injured reserve, ending his season.
Buccaneers getting thin with defensive depth
The Buccaneers clearly like Roberts enough to keep him on injured reserve instead of waiving him — they guaranteed him $300,000 when he signed and he's only made plays since then. Roberts had a nice PBU that should have been an interception against the Tennessee Titans in his first preseason game, and he also punched a ball to the air that ended up resulting in an interception for Tyrek Funderburk. Roberts looked like he was in line to make the 53-man roster, but now, he heads to IR. He joins edge rusher David Walker as the second Bucs rookie this year to do so.
Tampa Bay's safety depth has gotten a bit thinner in recent days. The Bucs waived safety Marcus Banks with an injury earlier this month, and now, Roberts heads to IR. The Marshall Thundering Herd product was making plays and was a versatile defensive back, and without him, the safety room draws down to three players in a competition for the fourth safety spot — Shilo Sanders, Kaevon Merriweather and Rashad Wisdom. All three should get time in Tampa Bay's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday night.
Roberts will now turn toward his recovery process and will hope to get healthy for a strong campaign in 2026.
