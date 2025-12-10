Where are Buccaneers in NFL power rankings following loss to Saints in Week 14?

Absymal. Embarrassing. Worrisome.

Those are three words that come to mind when thinking of what just happened to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 in their loss to the lesser New Orleans Saints.

It is hard to imagine the Buccaneers bucking their recent struggles this season, but they have a great opportunity to do so against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Before we get to that kickoff, though, it's fair to wonder how far the Bucs dropped in NFL.com's latest power rankings. And shockingly, they maintained their position as the 17th-best team in the league despite losing to one of the league's worst teams.

Buccaneers don't move in latest power ranking

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Dave Canales admits to being 'emotionally charged' watching Bucs-Saints game

"Less than three minutes into Sunday’s game in Tampa, the Buccaneers found themselves in a hole they’d spend much of the game trying to dig themselves out of. They turned the ball over on downs a whopping five times, with Tampa Bay scoring only three points after the Saints gave the ball up in three possessions via a missed kick, an interception and their own fourth-down failure. Twice, the Bucs took the lead, only to see the Saints take it back both times. There would be no third-time charm," wrote Eric Edholm. "The Bucs remain the statistical favorites to win the NFC South, but they’ve made it harder on themselves and given the dangerous Panthers even more hope and opportunity to steal the division. Tampa Bay just hasn't looked right for a month or more."

It's hard to read the words that Edholm put on paper, but that is actually how bad the Buccaneers were against the Saints in Week 14. And, in all truthfulness, I thought that Edholm would have tanked the Bucs' ranking as they head into their Week 15 matchup against the Falcons.

Even though Tampa Bay is still the favorite to win the NFC South, its seat is getting a bit uncomfortable with the Carolina Panthers breathing down their neck with two games against them still on deck.

The Bucs should be getting some reinforcements back here this week and the coming weeks, so the hope is that things can start to get turned around with three of their last four games of the utmost importance if they hope to win the NFC South and make the playoffs. Time is ticking, so it's time to show up or shut up for the Buccaneers.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Super Bowl champion Jason Pierre-Paul talks surprising return

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers offensive starter lands on injured reserve ahead of Week 15

• Buccaneers legend has hilarious reaction to signing of Jason Pierre-Paul

• Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield significantly struggling in crucial area

• Buccaneers in serious danger in NFC South after brutal Saints loss