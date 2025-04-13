Recent mock draft has Buccaneers bolstering defensive line even further
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the best teams in the league recently when it has come to the NFL Draft.
A mock draft from NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice has the Buccaneers trading with the Los Angeles Chargers to move up from the 22nd pick to No. 19 overall.
In the deal, Filice has Tampa Bay selecting Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.
The Buccaneers have one of the league’s top lineman in Vita Vea, and would add even more muscle to the middle of the defensive line by selecting Grant.
Tampa Bay has made it clear this offseason that the defensive front is a priority, and pairing Grant with Vea gives them one of the most physically imposing interior duos in the NFL. Filice loved the potential fit:
“Who wouldn’t like to see Grant line up alongside Vita Vea to block out the sun with 700 pounds of BEEF? Opposing offensive lines, presumably,” Filice wrote. “Like Vea, Grant offers a rare blend of colossal size, raw power and eye-popping athleticism. With those two clogging run lanes, Calijah Kancey can do what he does best: rush the passer.”
Adding Grant not only boosts Tampa Bay’s ability to stop the run but also frees up explosive pass rushers like defensive lineman Calijah Kancey to attack upfield, creating a well-rounded, aggressive front that could cause problems for NFC South offenses.
The trade signals a win-now mindset from general manager Jason Licht and gives Tampa Bay a physical identity on defense that few teams can match.
