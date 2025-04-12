Buccaneers potential draft targets and best fits: Running back
The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the Buccaneers have put themselves in a great position entering draft weekend. This offseason, the team got off to a fast start in free agency. Before the legal tampering period began, the Bucs had re-signed Lavonte David and Ben Bredeson, and as the clock struck noon, the team had deals done with Chris Godwin and Haason Reddick. They kept continuity in backup spots by retaining Kyle Trask, Greg Gaines, Anthony Nelson, Sterling Shepard and Bryce Hall. They also added to the depth of their team, with the additions of linebacker Anthony Walker, corner Kindle Vildor, and swing tackle Charlie Heck.
The moves the Bucs have made have given them great flexibility in the draft. There are still holes remaining on the roster, but they have positioned themselves to where they aren’t pigeonholed into any one position, especially in the early rounds. The biggest remaining needs are at corner, inside linebacker, edge rusher and safety. Adding to the depth at defensive tackle, wide receiver, tight end and the interior offensive line should also be among considerations for draft picks. However, Tampa Bay has just six selections in the draft, so not every position will be able to land a player unless the team moves back to accumulate more picks.
In this series, we’ll take a look at each position in the draft and the potential prospects they could select in each round. In some rounds, there won’t be any fits due to not having an overwhelming need at the position or no first-round grades on players who could potentially be there at their selection. At the end of each preview, we’ll break down the Bucs' best roster fits at each position from rounds 1-2, 3-4, and 5-7.
I would say the Bucs are pretty set at running back. After the emergence of last year's fourth-round pick Bucky Irving, the team has a loaded backfield that includes Rachaad White and Sean Tucker. Irving took the league by storm with his uncanny ability to make defenders miss and pick up yards after contact. Although White was relegated to a more rotational role towards the end of the season, he is one of the game's best receiving and pass-protecting backs. Tucker might be the best pure rusher of the group. After winning the NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 6 against the Saints, Tucker wasn't nearly used as much as he should've been, and head coach Todd Bowles hopes to get him more involved this season. However, White is in a contract year, and the only other back on the roster is former undrafted free agent D.J. Williams.
It's unlikely the Bucs will look at running back early in the draft, but on Day 3, if there is a prospect they like, especially in the seventh round, it wouldn't be the biggest shock if they added one to the room.
Rounds 1-2
None
Rounds 3-4
Cam Skattebo, Arizona State (5'9" / 216 / 5SR)
Skattebo is a compact runner who plays with a physical style and maintains balance and leverage as he bursts through holes. Rarely taken down by the first defender, he forced 104 missed tackles and averaged over four yards per carry after contact. An under-appreciated receiver, he also has thrown 19 passes for three touchdowns and has punted eight times, with three going over 50 yards.
However, he'll need polish in pass pro and work on ball security at the next level. Skattebo isn't going to run away from anyone as a home run threat and can be stiff in his movements, especially when jump-cutting. He finished his final season with 1,711 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns, adding 45 receptions for 605 yards and three scores. Skattebo had an informal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech (5'9" / 206 / SR)
Tuten possesses run-away 4.3 speed and is a threat to take it to the house at any time. With a compact frame, he bounces off would-be tacklers and averaged 4.4 yards after contact last year. He displays excellent footwork with the ability to make quick cuts and accelerate, and he also has experience as a kick returner.
However, he tends to try and bounce runs outside too often, doesn't display the best vision and patience when running within the tackles, and needs to be more decisive when hitting the hole. Fumbles and pass protection are concerns, but he doesn't shy away from oncoming defenders. He's probably a better fit in a zone blocking scheme.
Tuten finished his senior year rushing for 1,159 yards rushing with 15 scores and added 23 receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Tuten had an informal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Rounds 5-7
LeQuint Allen, Syracuse (6'0" / 204 / JR)
Allen is an excellent receiver with soft hands and the ability to run a clean route and gain yards after the catch. He displays good contact balance, with 44 missed tackles forced in his junior year, and has deceptive short-area quickness. Allen knows how to set up blocks when running between the tackles and is tremendous in pass protection, reading blitzes, and picking up rushers.
However, he doesn't have explosive speed. He can run too upright at times, and his undersized frame might be maxed out. He shows inconsistencies from one play to the next and was charged with assault after a fight on campus in 2022.
Allen had just one fumble in his three years and finished 2024 with 1,021 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns with 64 receptions for 521 yards receiving and four scores. He had an informal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Woody Marks, USC (5'10" / 213 / 5SR)
Marks has excellent vision and patience running behind blockers and showcases tremendous burst when lanes open up. He wins with good footwork and sharp cuts and can create missed tackles with shoulder and jab fakes. He's a natural route runner with smooth hands and transitions to runner without losing speed.
Despite that, he's quicker than fast and can get brought down in pursuit and isn't someone to call on in short-yardage situations. He needs refinement in pass protection and will be run through by downhill linebackers and will be a 25-year-old rookie.
Marks finished his final year with the Trojans, running for 1,133 yards with nine touchdowns. He added 47 receptions for 321 yards receiving but failed to find the endzone. He has an astounding 261 career receptions. Marks had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Jaydon Blue, Texas (5'8" / 197 / JR)
Blue is explosive with the ball in his hands and is a threat to take it the field anytime he has open space with 4.3 speed. He has excellent footwork and makes sharp, decisive cuts to bounce around defenders. Blue shows excellent hands as a receiver and is a dangerous mismatch on screens and wheel routes.
That being said, he's a non-factor in pass protections and needs to clean up ball security with four fumbles in limited snaps. His vision and patience need improvement, and he won't run over anyone. Blue finished his junior year with 730 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. He added 42 receptions for 368 yards receiving and six scores.
Kalel Mullings, Michigan (6'1" / 226 / 5SR)
Mullings is a former linebacker and runs like one. With great size and power, he lowers his shoulder and churns his legs to drive piles forward and break tackles. He displays agile footwork in his cuts, has the physicality to hold up in pass pro and runs with great pad level and squared shoulders.
However, he brings very little experience as a receiver. He can run upright and has just average burst and lacks explosive long speed. He's still learning the position and will need to develop better patience, tempo, and creativity, and he can rely too much on power rather than anticipation.
After overtaking the starting job, he finished his final season with the Wolverines, rushing for 948 yards with 12 touchdowns and adding 6 receptions for 35 yards.
Phil Mafah, Clemson (6'0" / 234 / 5SR)
Mafah is a bulldozing back who seeks contact and wears defenders down. He's patient and will follow his set-up blocks, excelling in short yardage and goal-to-go situations. He displays exceptional contact balance running through arm tackles and punishes would-be tacklers with a nasty stiff arm. He shows surprisingly quick feet to make sudden cuts behind the line to get to the right rushing lane. He's not much of a receiving threat, but he has reliable hands.
However, he has just average speed and won't blow by anyone. He is tight-hipped, and that stiffness affects his ability to quickly change direction and start and stop on a dime, and he will run too high, making himself a bigger target for tacklers. He also needs some work in pass protection.
Mafah finished his final season at Clemson, rushing for 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 21 receptions for 103 yards.
Ulysses Bentley IV, Ole Miss (5'9" / 200 / 6SR)
Bentley is an excellent one-cut runner with quick acceleration, getting up to top speed in a hurry. He runs with great bend and pad level and has good ability to wiggle through the hole to find the open crease. He wasn't asked to catch out of the backfield much, but he displays good burst into his routes and enough shimmy to be a threat after the catch.
His frame is likely maxed out, and he doesn't have the power to run through piles. His contact balance leaves desirability, and he doesn't have a strong enough anchor to pass protect. In addition, he needs to improve his patience and decisiveness and lacks consistent vision and anticipation.
Bentley finished his senior season with 419 yards rushing and five touchdowns, adding 13 receptions for 99 yards. He had an informal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Ja'Quinden Jackson, Arkansas (6'1" / 236 / 5SR)
Jackson is a bruising back who runs with power and keeps his legs churning to pick up extra yards. He runs with good patience and tempo and has good awareness to locate cutback lanes. Has the frame, mentality and toughness to handle pass protection duties, and his background as a former quarterback allows him to be used on trick plays.
Despite that, he is a one-speed runner and isn't a home run threat. He'll run too high, making himself a bigger target for tacklers, has heavy plodding feet when trying to make quick cuts, and doesn't have much experience as a pass catcher.
Jackson finished his final year with the Razorbacks, rushing for 790 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns while adding 13 receptions for 139 yards.
Best Fits Round 1-2
None
Best Fits Rounds 3-4
Bhayshul Tuten
The Bucs don't have a home run hitting back on the roster, and of they can move back and acquire extra picks. There could be a path for them to add Tuten to an already loaded running back room.
Best Fits Rounds 5-7
Kalel Mullings
Another thing the Bucs don't have on their roster is a bruising short-yardage back, and Mullings fits the bill to a T. He'll need to work on his game in numerous areas, but the former linebacker could be a nice pickup toward the end of the draft to develop on the practice squad.
