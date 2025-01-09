Rivals Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore Set to Reunite Sunday in Buccaneers-Commanders
Few player rivalries in the NFL are as well known as the one between Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
Evans and Lattimore mostly dueled each other when Lattimore was with the Saints twice a year, but this year, he was traded to the Washington Commanders. That sets the stage for the two to face off once again on Sunday night, as Lattimore, dealing with injuries, was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
The rivalry has spanned both during plays and after they end. Lattimore typically keeps Evans in check moreso than other corners, averaging just 2.6 catches for 43.6 yards in 13 matchups, but the two have also been legendary for their after-play scuffles. With one in 2017 and another in 2022, Evans has been suspended twice by the NFL for physical fights between the two.
Naturally, many will have eyes on the two when they face off against each other. And while some may be expecting fireworks when Evans faces off against his old foe, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles wouldn't be too big of a fan — and he thinks that Evans will be able to handle himself professionally when the two face off.
"Mike is a pro and he understands what’s at stake," Bowles said on Wednesday. "He understands the game. Nothing really needs to be said about that. They’re both great players and they both like to compete."
The last time the two played each other was in Week 6, when the Buccaneers dismantled the Saints 51-27. Evans had just two catches on six targets for 34 yards, while Lattimore had 10 tackles. Now, with Lattimore trending in the right direction this week, it's looking like we're primed for the next entry in the saga.
