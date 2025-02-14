Running back with ties to Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard reportedly being released by Dolphins
Tampa Bay's offense was one of the top units in the entire league this past season under offensive coordinator Liam Coen. However, Coen is now no longer a Buccaneer after jetting off to the East Coast to become the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach. The move opened up a coaching spot and the Bucs quickly filled Coen's role by promoting former pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard.
Grizzard will now get started on figuring out his offensive roster along with the front office and will have some decisions to make as free agency and the NFL draft approaches. The Buccaneers are pretty much set at many positions on offense, including running back, where the Bucs had a major turnaround this past season with the likes of Bucky Irving, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker all contributing to one of the best rushing games in the NFL.
The Buccaneers carried four running backs throughout 2024 with Chase Edmonds not seeing any action as he was buried on the depth chart as the team's fourth running back after an injury. Edmonds is set to become a free agent this offseason and all signs point towards the Bucs letting him walk with the other three still under contract.
If that is the case, an intriguing option to fill that void left by Edmonds, or if something else happens to the Bucs' other three backs, would be another former Miami Dolphin, as it is reported that the Dolphins are moving on from speedy veteran running back Raheem Mostert.
Mostert crossed paths with new Bucs offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, although Grizzard did not directly work with running backs. Mostert has been in the league for 10 seasons and flourished with the Dolphins as a change of pace back. However, this season, Mostert was buried behind up-and-comer De'Von Achane as the Dolphins utilized more of a workhorse package in the backfield — limiting his impact on games.
Mostert is likely on the last legs of his career and could be a great addition to the Bucs' running back room given the likelihood of Edmonds moving on and his ties with Grizzard. However, I don't believe this is an area of much concern for the Bucs as I could see them taking someone just for the practice squad while continuing to roll with Irving, White and Tucker.
