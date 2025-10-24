Saints fire back after Baker Mayfield’s trash talk ahead of Buccaneers matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints are once again at the center of an NFC South feud that never seems to cool off.
Ahead of their Week 8 matchup, the tension is rising as both teams prepare for another heated chapter in this rivalry. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t hold back when talking about the Saints earlier this week.
"It has not exactly been clean play from their part when we play them. It is a physical game; it is what it is," Mayfield said Wednesday. "You expect it [from a] division rival... Yeah, not much else to say besides for the fact that I do not like them."
As expected, the Saints weren’t going to let those comments slide, with veteran linebacker Demario Davis responding on Thursday.
Davis Responds to Mayfield
When asked about Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield’s recent comments, Saints linebacker Demario Davis didn’t back down.
“I don't have the context of what he said ... but the game is played between the white lines,” Davis said. “You can trash talk with your game, too, but I'm for all the smoke ... the pregame talk ain't where it's at.”
Davis’ confident response sent a message to Mayfield that the Saints aren’t focused on words, but rather on letting their play speak when it matters most.
The history between these two teams adds to the anticipation. Over the years, their rivalry has featured intense physical battles and plenty of bad blood.
Banged-Up Buccaneers look to rebound
The Buccaneers enter Week 8 still dealing with significant injuries. Running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula) have both been ruled out, forcing Baker Mayfield and the offense to find production elsewhere. Tampa Bay’s loss to Detroit in Week 7 exposed some of its offensive struggles, and now the challenge only grows with a hungry Saints defense coming to town.
Mayfield’s competitive fire has always fueled him, but he’ll need to back up his words against one of the league’s tougher units. The Saints, led by Davis, thrive on getting under their opponent’s skin. This is something that Tampa's defense models as well.
With emotions high and the rivalry hotter than ever, Sunday’s matchup isn’t just another game — it’s a chance for Tampa Bay to make a statement and remind the NFC South who still holds the upper hand.
