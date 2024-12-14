Scouting The Opponent: Top Players Bucs Must Watch Against Chargers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to keep their win streak going when they clash against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15. After rattling off three straight wins against teams under .500, the Bucs face their toughest test of the second half of the season against the 8-5 Chargers.
Armed with a top-ranked defense, Los Angeles has kept opponents out of the end zone with the number-one scoring defense in the NFL, limiting opponents to an average of just 15.9 points. And while the offense has struggled at points, four of their five losses have only come by one score, two by just two points.
With a win this week, the Bucs will be in the driver's seat of the NFC South, with a two-game lead over the Falcons. They will take a further step towards winning the division for the fourth straight year and making the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.
Top Players On Offense
QB Justin Herbert
Herbert hasn't had the production we've been used to seeing this season, but he has been a key part of the Chargers turnaround from last year. He has been extremely efficient with the ball with just one interception on the season to go with 14 touchdown passes. He still possesses the big arm to make all the throws on the field, though he's been hampered by ankle and now thigh injuries for a better part of the year. Herbert was limited this week throughout practice but is gearing up to play Sunday against the Bucs.
WR Ladd McConkey
McConkey has been everything the Chargers hoped he would be when they selected him at the top of the second round in this year's draft. The rookie wide receiver leads the team in receptions (15) and yards (815) and has been a bright spot in the Chargers offense after trading away long-time veteran Keenan Allen in the offseason. McConkey's game is highlighted by his precise route running and versatility to line up anywhere on the field. He displays excellent short-area quickness and ability to make defenders miss after the catch averaging 14 yards per catch this season. However, he recently has been limited with knee and shoulder injuries that made him miss last week's game against the Chiefs and has him questionable to go against the Bucs.
LT Rashawn Slater
Slater has long been one of the league's top left tackles when he's healthy and that hasn't changed this season. Winning with exceptional technique and fundamentals, Slater has stonewalled some of the NFL's best pass rushers. Outstanding as a pass protector, he's allowed just 15 pressures and three sacks this season and has the third-highest pass-blocking grade in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. Slater is equally adept in run blocking, using his power and strength to move defenders off the line and sustain blocks to keep running lanes open. He has an 83.8 running blocking grade and his 91.3 offensive grade is the second-best in the NFL behind only Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata.
Top Players On Defense
DB Derwin James
James' career has been hampered by injuries, but when healthy, he is one of the most versatile playmakers in the secondary the league has to offer. James lines up all over the defensive backfield for the Chargers playing in the box, at nickel and guarding the deep half of the field. There's nothing James can't do on the field. He is solid in coverage, a downhill force in run support, a strong tackler, and shows a knack for getting to the quarterback when asked to blitz, which is often. The electric defensive back is racking up the stat sheet this season with 77 tackles, six for loss, 3.5 sacks, six pass breakups, and two interceptions.
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu
After a breakout rookie season, Tuipulotu has picked up right where he left off. The versatile edge rusher has stepped into a starting role for the Chargers and wins with a wicked first step and a variety of rush moves. His excellent hand technique that allows him to disengage blockers quickly. He leads Los Angeles in sacks with 7.5 on the season and has 32 pressures and 15 quarterback hits. Tuipulotu isn't just a glorified pass rusher, though, he is equally adept at stopping the run with 17 stops on the year. His relentless motor attributes to his 37 tackles, nine for loss, and a forced fumble on the year.
OLB Khalil Mack
In his tenth season, Mack still hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. He leads the Chargers in pressures with 39 and hurries with 26. His ability to convert speed to power and drive through offensive linemen may be what he is known best for, but his technique, hand placement and burst off the line make him a threat on every play. He is dangerous in every facet of the game as a pass rusher, run defender and in coverage, and his PFF grades rank him top 10 in every category. Bucs left tackle Tristan Wirfs called Mack one of the most difficult pass rushers to defend against and he'll have a tall task ahead of him on Sunday.
Final Thoughts
The Chargers have a loaded defense that has played very well this season, ranking in the top 13 of every key category. Aside from the players noted above, they have another pair of dangerous pass rushers in Joey Bosa and Bud Dupree, who have a combined nine sacks on the year. Perhaps the biggest addition to the defense this year was nose tackle Poona Ford, who has helped turn around a run defense that was ranked at the bottom of the league last season to a top 15 unit in the league. They have gotten great play out of their linebackers, and members of their secondary have stepped up with injuries hitting the defensive backfield.
Rookie right tackle Joe Alt has come as advertised, and they've gotten better play from last year's first-round pick Quinton Johnston. Overall, this is a very good Chargers team that doesn't make many mistakes and capitalizes when other teams do. The Bucs will need to bring their A-game and limit mental mistakes and turnovers if they want to steal a win on the road.
