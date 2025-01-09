Scouting the Opponent: Top Players Bucs Must Watch Against Commanders on Wild Card Weekend
Four the fifth straight season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the playoffs.
There are no easy wins this year as every team to make the dance is a 10-plus win team. For the Bucs, they've drawn the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card Round, a team they have already faced this season and beaten back in Week 1. However, things have changed a lot for both teams, since their season opener and this matchup has all the makings of an evenly balanced clash that could come down to the late game. Both teams are cruising into the playoffs after tough wins to end the season and look to carry that momentum into the first round.
Top Players On Offense
QB Jayden Daniels
Daniels has come as advertised for the Commanders. In his rookie season, he's made the playoffs, been named to the Pro Bowl and is the odds-on favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. His ability to attack defenses with his arm and his legs has been a huge reason for Washington's success.
But perhaps more impressive has been his ability to stay cool and collected when facing deficits. Daniels has led the Commanders to several last-second wins. Daniels amassed 3,568 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. He also was Washington's leading rusher this year with 891 yards and six touchdowns.
WR Terry McLaurin
McLaurin continues to be one of the most reliable and dynamic receivers in the NFL. The former Pro Bowl wideout continues to display precise route running with sharp cuts that allow him to gain separation from defenders while using his wide catch radius to reel in passes. He has quietly put up four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and finished 81 yards shy of the mark in his rookie year. McLaurin's understanding of the game and his ability to read defenses contribute significantly to his on-field performance. His versatility to line up all over the field makes him a matchup problem for opposing defenses.
RG Sam Cosmi
After moving from right tackle to right guard last season, Cosmi entrenched himself as one of the league's best, allowing just one sack and four hits all season. Heading into his fourth season, he displays sound technique and fundamentals with impressive power and surprising quickness and agility for a 6'7", 309-pound lineman. He was graded out as the fourth-best guard in the league last season by Pro Football Focus metrics with an 80.5 grade and is a building block for the Commanders offensive line.
Top Players On Defense
DL Jonathan Allen
Allen is a disruptive force with grown-man strength and surprising quickness that allows him to wreak havoc in the backfield. Able to read and react quickly, he uses refined technique with a combination of power and finesse moves to get to the quarterback. However, Allen is equally as stout against the run as one of the game's elite run defenders. His versatility to line up at multiple spots along the defensive line makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing offensive linemen. His relentless motor has contributed to his 39 sacks and 57 tackles for loss across his career.
DL Daron Payne
Payne is one the league's best run-stuffing defensive linemen, but don't let that fool you — he is still a more than capable pass rusher. Combining raw power with an effective pass-rush repertoire, he uses a terrifying swim move and bull rush that can push linemen into quarterbacks' laps. He has 30 career sacks and 53 tackles for loss, and while coming off a down year with just four sacks last season, he racked up 12 in 2022. He has a keen understanding of offensive schemes which helps him anticipate movements and position himself effectively, shutting down runs before they begin.
LB Frankie Luvu
One of the Commanders' marquee offseason signings, Luvu is a versatile, instinctive linebacker who can make plays from anywhere on the field. Coming off back-to-back 110-plus and 5.5-plus sack seasons, Luvu's size and speed combination allows him to cover ground quickly. He excels in run defense and his efficiency as a tackler, noted by his high tackle count, displays his reliability in stopping plays. Luvu's communication is a large part of his game, as he is the one calling the plays and getting everyone lined up properly. The Bucs will need to know where he is on the field at all times.
Final Thoughts
The Commanders have had several players make key contributions for them this season. Tight end Zach Ertz has come up with huge plays for them when they needed it most. Bobby Wagner led the team in tackles, and they got strong defensive play from rookie Mike Sainristil at corner and free agent signee Jeremy Chinn as a versatile chess piece in the defensive backfield. Washington has playmakers all over the field and will be a difficult test for the Bucs as they look to advance deeper into the playoffs.
