Buccaneers Starter Misses Practice In First Injury Report of Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their second practice of the week on Wednesday as they are in full prep mode for their season-opening matchup against rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in Raymond James Stadium.
The Bucs entered the first week fairly healthy overall, but it appears that there are some lingering concerns for at least a couple of Buccaneers starters as game day approaches. During practice, our team noticed that starting defensive lineman Logan Hall was not participating.
This was later confirmed by head coach Todd Bowles and in the first injury report of the season.
Hall is dealing with some sort of foot injury, and when speaking to the media on Wednesday head coach Todd Bowles mentioned that it would take up until Sunday for them to know whether or not Hall will play or not, making him a true game-time decision.
Hall was joined by fellow starter kicker Chase McLaughlin as a non-participant on Wednesday, as it appears he is dealing with some sort of illness. It is not known the severity of the illness or sickness, but it appears that McLaughlin should be ready to go on Sunday.
Worthy of note for the Commanders is they had limited participation and many guys fully participated today, with no guys being held out due to injury.
We will continue to update injuries as the week progresses towards kickoff between the Buccaneers and Commanders.
