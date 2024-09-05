Todd Bowles Talks on 'Unknown' Commanders Team
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting ready to fire the cannons for the first time inside Raymond James Stadium in 2024 this Sunday evening when the new-look Washington Commanders make their way into town.
As mentioned, things involving the NFL team from Washington are pretty much all brand-spanking new. A semi-fresh front office, a newly minted coaching staff and of course a fresh face-lift to the roster have all gone into the Commanders' franchise resurrecting itself from the doldrums of the league.
The Commanders will have a tough test when it comes to trying out all their new fancy pieces, but for the Buccaneers they should be itching at the bit to get after a team with so much newness and a rookie quarterback to boot.
Even though a new team such as the Commanders should be an easy matchup, the Bucs shouldn't view it that way. It's unclear how many of the players are feeling or what they are thinking as they prep for their opponent, but for Todd Bowles, it doesn't matter that the Commanders have a whole new personnel as the first game is always one of the more difficult ones.
"It's the first game – whether it was Washington or anybody else – it's the unknown."- Todd Bowles, Buccaneers Head Coach
"You watch a little bit of everything. With two weeks before the season opener, you probably overthink the week before. Then, the week of, you kind of get back to basics and go with what you know and make sure that our own team has their rules down and play what they see and not just play off of plays and formations and everything else and play ball from there. It's the first game, whether it was Washington or anybody else, it's the unknown."
Getting too much in your head trying to prepare for things you don't know are coming can drive you mad, so it is good to see that Bowles is taking things steadily and relaying to his team that what is most important is what is happening in their locker rooms, their meeting rooms and their practices that matter with the hopes of that translating over to game day.
The Bucs can't be caught thinking their Week 1 matchup will be easy. This Commanders team is on a mission and looking to turn things around. With that will come fire and passion and the Buccaneers will need to remember who they are if they want their goals for Week 1 to become a reality.
