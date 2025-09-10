See where Tom Brady put the Buccaneers in his first 2025 power rankings
NFL legend Tom Brady is mostly known for his tenure with the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowl rings. He won his seventh, though, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, and he's since been a revered icon in the Tampa Bay area for the three years he played for the team. Now, he's an analyst for FOX, and he still shows his final NFL team some love.
Brady released his first power rankings of 2025 after Week 1 of the NFL season wrapped up, and of course, he had the Buccaneers in his top 10. But how does he stack the team he won a championship with in 2020 among the rest of the NFL?
Tom Brady thinks highly of Buccaneers in first rankings
Brady had a solid opening ranking for the Bucs, placing them at No. 8 on his initial power rankings to kick the year off.
"Let's start with 10 through six, kind of rapid fire. Lions, Broncos, Bucs, Chiefs and Chargers."
Brady had the Baltimore Ravens at No. 5, the Washington Commanders at No. 4, the Green Bay Packers at No. 3, the Buffalo Bills at No. 2 and the defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, at No. 1. That makes sense — Brady loves his Super Bowl champions, and no one has beaten them yet.
Interestingly enough, the Bucs are set to square off with a few of these teams this year. Tampa Bay will play the No. 10 Lions in Week 7 and the No. 2 Bills in Week 11. The Bucs will have an early test in Week 4, when they play the No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles. If the Bucs can beat any of those teams, they'll be doing well for themselves as they look to secure yet another NFC South division win — something Brady was able to do twice while quarterbacking Tampa Bay.
Tampa Bay will have another opportunity to stay in Brady's good graces when they face off against the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football on Sept. 15.
