Should the Buccaneers trade for Jaire Alexander?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made strides on both sides of the ball, but one glaring weakness remains: their defensive secondary.
Specifically, the Buccaneers' cornerback position needs an injection of talent to solidify their defense and help maintain competitiveness in the NFC South.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport released that the Green Bay Packers have already had trade conversations regarding star corner Jaire Alexander, making Tampa Bay a potential landing spot if he becomes available.
Alexander’s Contract and Potential Costs
Jaire Alexander, one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks, is currently on a four-year, $84 million contract that runs through 2026 per Spotrac. Given his stature as a lockdown corner, any team looking to acquire him will need to offer significant compensation to the Packers. While Green Bay has reportedly discussed trade scenarios, they won’t part ways with Alexander without a substantial return.
For the Buccaneers, acquiring Alexander would require careful salary cap maneuvering and likely the exchange of draft capital or a combination of players and picks. Tampa Bay would need to assess whether the price is worth it, given their current roster construction and long-term financial commitments.
Alexander’s Impact and Injury Concerns
When healthy, Alexander is one of the league’s most dynamic defensive backs. Over his career, he has earned two Pro Bowl selections and two Second-Team All-Pro nods while accumulating 287 tackles (12 for loss), 12 interceptions, 70 passes defended, and an interception return for a touchdown. His ability to lock down opposing receivers would provide a massive upgrade for the Buccaneers’ secondary.
However, injuries have limited Alexander’s availability in recent years. Over the last two seasons, he has played in only 14 total games, including just seven contests in 2024. Despite the missed time, his performance remains at an elite level—he earned a solid Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 78.3 and an overall mark of 75.2 this past season.
Why Tampa Bay Should Pursue Alexander
The Buccaneers’ secondary needs a true CB1 to bolster their defense, and Alexander fits the mold perfectly. His presence would allow the team to match up more effectively against the top receivers in the league, something that has been a struggle in recent seasons. If Tampa Bay can make the financials work and offer the right compensation package, adding Alexander could elevate their defense to new heights.
As trade talks continue to unfold, the Buccaneers should keep a close eye on Alexander’s availability. If the Packers decide to move on, Tampa Bay could have the opportunity to land a game-changing talent in their defensive backfield.
