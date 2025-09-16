Should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go after a new kicker?
Since Baker Mayfield joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023, the team has exceeded expectations. Although Mayfield's play was a big reason why the Bucs managed to win the NFC South and make the postseason in both 2023 and 2024, he wasn't the only reason.
One of the unsung heroes for the Buccaneers during the Mayfield era, who was also brought in at the exact same time as the Bucs' franchise quarterback, is their current kicker, Chase McLaughlin.
Journeyman kicker found a home in Tampa Bay
McLaughlin first joined the Buccaneers in March of 2023 after he had previously bounced around with eight different teams, including multiple stints with both the Vikings and Colts. Although expectations weren't high for the veteran journeyman kicker, the Buccaneers saw enough to consider him an upgrade over Rodrigo Blankenship.
McLaughlin took that opportunity and ran with it. After going 29/31 (93.5%) on his FG attempts in his first season in Tampa, the Buccaneers were thrilled with his consistency. It was not only his most accurate season as an NFL kicker, but it was the 8th highest percentage in the entire league that year. His 7 made FG's of 50+ yards was tied for the 5th most among kickers, which was a big improvement from the team's last trustworthy kicker, Ryan Succop, who struggled from distance.
After his impressive debut season, the Bucs made the decision to sign McLaughlin to a 3-year, $12.3 million contract. McLaughlin made sure to earn that money in 2024 by carrying over his consistent performance from the previous season. McLaughlin increased his FG accuracy even more, nailing 93.8% of his FGs while adding an extra 50+ yarder to finish with eight on the year, the seventh most among all kickers.
Missing the mark in 2025
Despite McLaughlin's past success, the reality of the NFL is that kickers are almost always evaluated through a 'what have you done for me lately?' type of lens. And when that question is applied to McLaughlin this season, the answer is, not much.
In two games, McLaughlin has missed two out of his three field goal attempts and an extra point. Not only that, but the majority of those misses came during high-leverage opportunities late in close games. When reflecting on these early-season struggles, the only thing working in McLaughlin's favor is the fact that the Buccaneers managed to win both of those games with last-second heroics from their offense.
If they hadn't? McLaughlin's struggles would be magnified even more than they already are.
Is it time for a new kicker in Tampa Bay?
No. At least not yet.
McLaughlin has maintained a made FG % that ranks top 10 in the NFL for each of the two years he's been the Buccaneers kicker. That's 37 total games (including playoffs). In 2025, he's only played two.
Does that mean there shouldn't be any concern regarding the Buccaneers' kicking situation this season? Absolutely not. McLaughlin's performance thus far is extremely concerning and, quite frankly, unacceptable. That said, the sample size is too small, at least in my opinion, to move on just yet.
If McLaughlin falters again next week vs. the New York Jets, whether it costs the Buccaneers the game or not, then we can have a serious discussion about whether or not the team needs to seriously consider moving on. But at least for one more week, Chase McLaughlin deserves a chance to make things right.
