Should the Buccaneers pursue Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt?
Another day, another trade request, and it's once again come from the AFC North. What's going on over there?
Not to be outdone by Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt requested a trade away from the Cincinnati Bengals, per the NFL's Ian Rapoport. Pratt is a veteran linebacker who has playcalling experience, five years in the NFL and is only 28 years old to boot.
Pratt had one of his best seasons in 2024, netting 143 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. And as it happens, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a linebacker — famed linebacker Lavonte David is year-to-year mulling retirement, while linebackers K.J. Britt and SirVocea Dennis simply aren't cutting it as starting-level options. Pratt would be a very cheap trade candidate, and in the event he could be cut, would not be expensive at all.
So with every trade request for a candidate in need, there's always that lingering question...
Should the Buccaneers pursue Germaine Pratt?
The Bucs certainly could — it will be inexpensive and could add a veteran presence to a room that might need it. But in true Jurassic Park fashion, there's a serious question on whether they should, because there's a reason why Pratt is likely on the move.
Let's start with what it would take to acquire Pratt. Should the Bucs trade for him, it wouldn't take much at all — a low draft pick like a sixth or a seventh would likely suffice, and if it's more, it isn't much more. The Bucs would have to take on the final year of his contract, which would see him cost $8,183,334 against the salary cap. Pratt and his agent want him to see this deal, which is why you're probably going to be hearing about how he was the NFL's 10th-leading tackler from NFL reporters with connections to his agent, but teams probably won't be so keen. In that case, if he gets cut, the Bucs could pay him whatever they wanted, and it could even be around vet minimum.
It could be around vet minimum, though, because Pratt raises a few red flags. Pratt is a stout run defender — those 143 combined tackles per Pro Football Reference should be evidence there, with 80 solo tackles to boot — but the Bucs have done really well there. Pro Football Focus has his run grade at 70.1, but the Buccaneers need a coverage linebacker, and they aren't as impressed there. Pratt's coverage grade came in at 53.4, which ranks at 125th out of 189 linebackers, and he's given up a passer rating of 103.5 in coverage. Across the course of the year, he gave up 78.5% of his targets, per PFF.
Pratt could be a solid option if he comes very cheap, and his prowess in the run game is worth consideration. But his coverage game appears very poor, and as a result, it might be best if the Buccaneers skip this one.
