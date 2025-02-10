Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers land middle of pack in way-too-early ESPN power rankings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are right about average in a way-too-early power ranking for the 2025 NFL season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers likely weren't thrilled when they saw the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

However, the Super Bowl marked the end of the 2024 season and the start of the 2025 campaign.

This gives the Bucs a fresh start to return to the Super Bowl next season. However, ESPN doesn't like the Bucs' chances to make it to Santa Clara, placing them at No. 16 in their way-too-early power rankings.

Buccaneers need a better defense to compete in 2025

"With the offensive coordinator situation solidified (Josh Grizzard), the Bucs really need to shore up their defense. They've had only three double-digit sack edge rushers since 2005 and none since 2021. They also had only seven interceptions in 2024 after almost double that in 2023 (13). They gave up an average of 22.6 points in 2024, which is middle of the pack and not necessarily bad, but they're trying to go from playoff contender to Super Bowl winner," ESPN insider Jenna Laine wrote.

If the Bucs can get better on the defensive side of the ball during the offseason, they could rise in these rankings and emerge as a threat once again in the NFC.

