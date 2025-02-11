Buccaneers' rival Saints finalizing deal with Eagles OC Kellen Moore for head coach
It's been in the works for a bit, but the Buccaneers now officially know who they'll be facing off against twice a year in the NFC South.
The New Orleans Saints officially hired Philadelphia Eagles coordinator Kellen Moore on Tuesday, bringing him in after waiting for the results of Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ian Rapoport broke the initial news, and the deal was finalized shortly after.
The Buccaneers have had success against Moore, going 2-1 against him all-time. One of those wins was against his Dallas Cowboys team in 2022, while another was against the Super Bowl-champion Eagles in 2024, beating the team 33-16 — the largest margin of victory against the Eagles all year.
Now, Moore will command the Saints, who the Bucs have been successful against in recent times. The Bucs are 5-1 against the Saints since 2022, having swept New Orleans this past season en route to a fourth-straight NFC title. Moore will do his best to improve that number in New Orleans, while the Bucs will do everything in their power to prevent that from happening.
