Michael Vick says Baker Mayfield has the Buccaneers thriving post-Tom Brady
It's always an honor to be given props in the NFL. It's another honor to be given props by one of the league's most historically electrifying players.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been balling out in Tampa Bay. He's revivified his career after some rough stints with the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers, and a lot of people have resonated with his story — including former Buccaneers rival Michael Vick. Vick spent a solid career with the Falcons and Eagles, and when asked by Rock Riley on the Rock Riley Show at Super Bowl media day, Vick said that he admired Mayfield's turnaround.
“I might sound [biased] when I sit right here because I’m a big fan of quarterback play,” Vick began, according to JoeBucsFan. “So I watch the guys around the league. I watch their process. I watch them go from rookie to 10-year player. And when I look at a guy like Baker, I’m just extremely proud of him because of the adversity."
Vick commended the Bucs for making the transition smoothly despite losing the greatest quarterback of all time.
“We’ve seen Baker down plenty of times to a point we didn’t even think Baker was ever going to be a starter ever again," Vick said. "Two back-to-back playoff seasons, and that’s amazing. And so, [the Bucs] didn’t miss a beat when Tom [Brady] left."
The Bucs will look to try and keep that momentum rolling — and that includes beating the Atlanta Falcons, Vick's former team.
READ MORE: Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers given interesting 2026 Super Bowl odds by Vegas
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers land middle of pack in way-too-early ESPN power rankings
• Buccaneers remain only team to boast Super Bowl record over Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes
• Buccaneers should eye Super Bowl-standout edge rusher in free agency
• Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard wants to have Chris Godwin back in Tampa Bay in 2025