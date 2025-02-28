Should the Buccaneers sign Ravens safety Marcus Williams?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could use an extra safety. Tampa Bay is expected to release safety Jordan Whitehead this offseason, and now, it needs someone to fill the void that he's set to leave.
The Bucs could, of course, draft Whitehead's replacement, but they could also go to free agency. And as it turns out, another safety is set to be available in Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams, who has been with Baltimore since 2022. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Ravens are expected to release Williams, sending him to free agency.
Williams has put some good football on tape, and he'll be available to sign at a low cost. So should the Buccaneers pick him up to slot next to Antoine Winfield Jr.?
Should the Bucs sign Marcus Williams?
No. There's a reason you haven't heard his name in a while, and there's a reason why the Ravens are releasing him, too.
Williams put together a pretty good rookie campaign, but that play hasn't shown itself since. He put up 74 combined tackles with the New Orleans Saints in 2021, the most in his career, but that number has dwindled every season since he went to Baltimore, ending up at just 33 in 2024. That's partially because his play was so poor in 2024 that Baltimore benched him, and their defense arguably improved after that happened.
Additonally, Tampa Bay may have some more help at safety from inside the house. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles suggested that Tykee Smith could move from nickel cornerback to safety, which would make Williams' presence needed even less. That would leave a hole at nickel, but there are better options for the Bucs in 2025.
While it would perhaps be a fun gamble to sign him closer to veteran minimum, it isn't needed, so the Bucs should skip out on signing a former division rival in Williams.
READ MORE: Buccaneers meet with Lavonte David's agent, other NFL teams showing interest
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Kansas cornerback says Buccaneers NFL Combine meeting was his 'best one'
• Liam Coen comments on newly-promoted Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard
• Buccaneers GM Jason Licht faces key decision on Chris Godwin
• Buccaneers GM Jason Licht Highlights Bucky Irving's Impact