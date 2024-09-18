Six Bucs Players Do Not Participate in Wednesday Practice
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be banged up heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Denver Broncos, but it may not be as bad as it seems on the surface.
Tampa Bay released their injury report ahead of their game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and it initially looks grim. Six players did not participate, including a new addition to the usual suspects in defensive tackle William Gholston, and quite a few others — including running back Rachaad White — were listed as limited.
However, this was the first in a growing tradition under Todd Bowles called "Walkthrough Wednesdays." The practice takes place in just shorts and shirts and isn't done at full speed, and the injury report that we get here is an approximation on whether or not that player would have participated had it been a full day. Obviously, with that amount of leeway, it's hard to tell what is a real approximation and what is a bit of a tactic on an injury report like these, so Thursday and Friday could be much bigger tells.
Of the players who did not participate on the injury report, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and defensive tackle Vita Vea weren't expected to participate with defensive back Josh Hayes and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey having been non-participants before this. Bucs fans were likely very curious about tackle Luke Goedeke, who has to clear concussion protocol. He has a test to pass in that regard, but if he doesn't participate on Thursday, things may not be trending in that direction.
Another player to watch is defensive tackle Will Gholston, who did not participate with a knee injury. He serves as depth in the absence of Calijah Kancey, so if he isn't able to go, the Buccaneers would likely be thin there.
