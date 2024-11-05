Former Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Mike Edwards Could Return to Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has struggled over the past month or so and is looking for ways to get things back on track. While they haven't made any moves, and likely won't, before the trade deadline this evening, they could look to welcome back a former player of theirs to help sure up some depth in former Super Bowl Champion safety Mike Edwards.
Edwards has been being shopped around by his current team the Buffalo Bills and it doesn't appear that they will be able to find a partner in order to complete a trade. With that, instead of subjecting Edwards to the waiver wire, the Bills will grant him his release making him a free agent.
As pointed out by FOX Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman, Edwards has experience playing in Todd Bowles' defense but he is also a versatile safety who could play either the free or strong side. Edwards was drafted by the Buccaneers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent much of his time as a depth piece before starting 12 games with the organization in 2022.
Edwards isn't a huge playmaker, but he would provide a solid veteran presence & depth for the Buccaneers, potentially even allowing Todd Bowles to move some guys around to create better depth at other positions of need.
With things not going so well for the Bucs, it will be intriguing to see if the Bucs make a move such as this by bringing in Edwards. We will continue to monitor the situation as the trade deadline approaches and passes.
