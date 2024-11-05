Best and Worst Graded Bucs Offensive Players vs. Chiefs

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense hasn't lost a step since losing star wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans to injury and that continued against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football as the Bucs' offense put up the most points on the Chiefs' defense so far this season.
The running game wasn't quite as strong as we have seen, but it was efficient behind the likes of Rachaad White and Bucky Irving. The Buccaneers' young wide receiver core without Jalen McMillan, who was scratched before kickoff with a hamstring injury, did just enough and showed up when it mattered most on the final drive that helped tie the game and force overtime.
Baker Mayfield continued his hot play and didn't turn the ball over, which was huge for the Bucs remaining in this one till the very end. Despite the 30-24 heartbreaking loss, the Bucs' offense looked every bit of what we have come to expect. Here is how those offensive players graded out in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
PFF Grade: 71.9
2. WR Sterling Shepard
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard (17)
PFF Grade: 71.7
3. RB Rachaad White
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1)
PFF Grade: 70.4
4. RB Bucky Irving
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham (87)
PFF Grade: 68.6
T-5. LT Tristan Wirfs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78)
PFF Grade: 68.6
Lowest Graded:
1. LG Ben Bredeson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ben Bredeson (68)
PFF Grade: 39.1
2. RG Cody Mauch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Cody Mauch (69)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (67)
PFF Grade: 52.0
4. WR Ryan Miller
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller (81)
PFF Grade: 54.9
5. WR Rakim Jarrett
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (18)
PFF Grade: 56.4
