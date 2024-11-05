Best and Worst Graded Bucs Defensive Players vs. Chiefs

Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) is introduced before a game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has struggled lately, allowing teams to score more than 25 points over the past five matchups, including in their 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
It was another devastating loss for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with several talking points on why they weren't able to pull this one off. The Chiefs' offense hasn't been near the level that we are used to, yet the Bucs allowed them to look effecient and ultimately were the ones that couldn't get a stop when it mattered most.
There are holes in this Bucs' defense and that has limited what Todd Bowles has been able to do on that side of the ball. Tampa Bay has also struggled to create turnovers, but they got back in the positive column there with a forced fumble against the Chiefs.
Here is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive players graded out in their heartbreaking 30-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) runs out of the tunnel during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 78.8
2. DT Vita Vea
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt (52) and linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) and defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) react after a blocked field goal against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 74.4
3. LB J.J. Russell
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker J.J. Russell (51) looks on after their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Earnest Brown IV (74) reacts after a play in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 72.0
5. FS Antoine Winfield Jr.
Oct 27, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 69.0
Lowest Graded:
1. DT C.J. Brewer
Oct 27, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) gets sacked by C.J. Brewer (95)in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 35.6
2. DT Calijah Kancey
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) run on the field against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) is introduced before a game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 40.7
4. SS Jordan Whitehead
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (3) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 48.6
5. CB Christian Izien
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Christian Izien (29) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 50.9
