Social Media Reacts to Buccaneers' Close Wild Card Loss to Commanders
It was a hard-fought season, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't able to extend it on Sunday night.
The Buccaneers dropped their Wild Card game to the Washington Commanders 23-20 Sunday, officially ending their season while the Commanders move on to play the Detroit Lions. The Bucs were able to find the end zone twice, but numerous miscues and defensive woes saw them unable to stop the Commanders, who played a more consistent game.
There was a lot to talk about on social media when the game was over, with most fans and pundits calling for head coach Todd Bowles' job, attributing those aformentioned miscues and defensive woes on him. Others, meanwhile, talked about how proud they were of another Buccaneers season in the playoffs.
Here's what the internet was saying after Tampa Bay's tough loss:
