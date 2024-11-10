Starting Buccaneers Defensive Back Out vs. San Francisco 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some good news ahead of their Week 10 game against San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but that good news unfortunately comes with some bad news as well.
The team released their inactive players list ahead of the game, and it looked like their standard list — save for one player. Buccaneers defensive back Tykee Smith popped up on the injury report Friday with a knee injury after practice on Friday and was questionable to play Sunday. As it turns out, he is inactive, so he will be out for the game:
Smith has been a good player for Tampa Bay in his rookie year, netting three forced fumbles and an interception. Tampa Bay's defense has already struggled, and without Smith, those struggles could be amplified. Defensive back Christian Izien is the likely candidate to replace him, as he was Tampa Bay's nickel corner last year.
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
