Kelce Brothers Give Bucs' Baker Mayfield & Todd Bowles Their Flowers, Agree On 2-Pt Conversion
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off another heartbreaking overtime loss as they dropped their game in Arrowhead Stadium against the Chiefs 30-24 on Monday Night Football. The overtime loss marked the second time this season that the Bucs lost without getting a chance to possess the ball in overtime, and counts as the team's fourth loss over five games.
There were some questionable calls and decisions made by the Bucs during the game, with the most obvious one being that head coach Todd Bowles decided not to go for two with about 30 seconds left in the game to try and seal the victory then. Instead, Bowles decided to give the Chiefs a shot in overtime by just kicking an extra point to tie the game. We all know what happened from there.
Following the game there was much speculation on what the right call was in that situation. In a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, hosted by brother Travis and Jason Kelce, the two dug into their thoughts on Bowles' decision to kick the extra point while Travis, who just wrapped up the game vs. the Bucs, gave both Bowles and Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield their props.
It is nice to see that those considered peers to Bowles and Mayfield hold them in such high regard. Baker has had a renaissance since becoming the Buccaneers' quarterback just a season ago. He is on pace to have the best statistical season of his career as he has thrown the most touchdowns in the league and is the second-highest in terms of passing yards.
Bowles hasn't quite gotten the most out of his defense this year, but he is a defensive mastermind who will always get creative no matter who he is playing. Despite Bowles' acumen as a defensive play-caller, he has had lapses or bad decision-making as a head coach and that reared its head last week against the Chiefs in deciding not to try and win the game late.
Both Travis and Jason agreed that if it were them they would have gone for the win instead of giving Patrick Mahomes and company another chance — although Travis joked that he was glad they ended up kicking the extra point.
"Happy they went for the field goal so it gave our offense the chance to go back out there in OT, man," Travis told Jason. "I just think when you're at an away stadium, you go for it... try to end it right there, especially with the overtime rules in the regular season where you're not guaranteed a possession with a touchdown."
The Buccaneers will look to get things back on track in a pivotal NFC matchup that will have a drastic impact on their chances of reaching the 2024 NFL playoffs when they face off against the San Francisco 49ers before their bye week.
