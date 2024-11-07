49ers Coach Gushes Over Baker Mayfield Ahead of Huge NFC Matchup vs. Bucs
Both the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) are fighting for their playoff lives. The fact that neither team is above .500 is disappointing for both franchises, no doubt. But injuries have certainly played a role, as the two teams will face off this Sunday without their best receivers in the lineup.
However, despite their early season struggles in the win/loss column, both teams can thank their offensive coordinators for keeping them afloat.
READ MORE: Kelce Brothers Give Bucs' Baker Mayfield & Todd Bowles Their Flowers, Agree On 2-Pt Conversion
Liam Coen has done a masterful job orchestrating his game plan, scheme, and playcalling to maximize the output of whatever players he has available in a given week. Coen's debut as the Bucs' OC has been as good, if not better, than anyone could have imagined when he was hired during the offseason.
Kyle Shanahan is an established offensive guru. For many years now, Shanahan has designed and led an offense that is at or near the top of the league in every relevant category. This season has been no exception, as the 49ers' offense currently ranks in the top 5 for both rushing and passing production.
There may be varying opinions about him as a head coach, but no one can deny the fact that Kyle Shanahan understands the modern NFL offense as well as any coach in the league. That's a big reason why his recent comments about Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield are worth acknowledging.
Here's what Shanahan had to say when speaking to reporters on Wednesday about the Bucs' QB.
"I think Baker's a stud. I thought he was at the top of his game last year, playing really well. This year, I think he’s the same, if not better. … He’s playing at such a high level right now... I think Baker's a stud."
Mayfield currently leads the NFL with 23 TD passes and is second to only Geno Smith in terms of passing yards with 2,389. Not only is Baker playing better than last year, but he's having the best season of his career, all the while proving to the rest of the NFL — including Shanahan — that he's a bonafide "stud" at the quarterback position.
READ MORE: ESPN Analyst Makes Midseason Playoff Prediction for Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Extra Point: Top Takeaways From Buccaneers Overtime Loss To The Chiefs
• Through The Spyglass: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs San Francisco 49ers
• Mike Evans Getting Closer to Return for Tampa Bay Buccaneers
• 'No Pain' ... Christian McCaffrey Tracking to Play in 49ers-Buccaneers Game