Stellar Run Game is Bucs' 'X-Factor' in Win Over Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were itching to get back on the field after having 10 days to sit and stew on their heartbreaking loss to the Atlanta Falcons almost two weeks ago on Thursday Night Football and prove that they are still a team to be reckoned with. During those 10 days, the Bucs also had to deal with a major distraction of evacuating the Tampa Bay area with Hurricane Milton having the city right in its sights.
Despite all the challenges thrown their way, the Buccaneers were able to overcome all the adversity in a record-setting performance against the New Orleans Saints, beating them handily 51-27.
The Bucs' offense set a franchise record for total yards with 594 against the Saints and the 51 points put up was the second-most ever in franchise history. A ton of credit could be given to Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen for dialing up a masterclass performance, but we are going to give our 'X-Factor' to the Tampa Bay running game that was spearheaded by the likes of Bucky Irving and former undrafted free agent Sean Tucker.
The outing was the first official start of Bucky Irving's young career due to the absence of Rachaad White, and he took full advantage of his opportunity, rushing the ball 14 times for 81 yards (5.8 avg) and a touchdown while adding another 24 yards on two catches. Irving's game was pretty decent, but it was the emergence of Bucs' third running back Sean Tucker who stole the show.
Tucker, like Irving, rushed a total of 14 times but was able to get more chunk plays on the ground, going for 136 yards (9.7 avg) and a touchdown while adding three catches for 56 yards and another score.
There has been much talk about the Buccaneers' running game over the past few seasons, and while the blame can't solely be placed on the backs more was needed. On Sunday we got our first glimpse at how lethal the running game could be in Tampa Bay if everyone aligns and does their job. With the Bucs now having a three-headed monster of sorts in their backfield, it will be interesting to see how they plan to spread out the snap share amongst White, Irving, and Tucker.
The Bucs and their running game will get their next chance to shine when they face off against a stout Baltimore Ravens team in primetime on Monday Night Football.
